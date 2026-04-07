Someone in Upstate New York is waking up a whole lot richer today.

A $5 million scratch-off ticket sold at a Stewart’s Shop in Troy, NY, has officially been claimed, and yes, this is another big win for customers of the popular convenience store chain.

$5 Million Winner at Stewart's Shop in Troy, NY New York Lottery loading...

Man Wins $5 Million on Scratch-Off in Troy, NY

According to the New York Lottery, Daniel Jeffries of Troy scored the top prize on a “200X The Cash” scratch-off ticket he purchased at the Stewart’s Shop located at 10 Sweetmilk Creek Road in Troy, NY.

Instead of taking annual payments, Jeffries opted for a lump sum payout of $2,200,386 after required taxes were taken out. Not a bad payday for a $20 ticket. The “200X” game still has three top prizes remaining, meaning there are still millions out there waiting to be claimed.

Lottery Winner Stewart's Shop Troy, NY Canva/Google Maps loading...

Another Big Lottery Win at Stewart’s Shops

If it feels like Stewart’s is always in the news for big winners, you’re not wrong. A few months ago, we learned that nearly 500 customers won more than $18 million combined from lottery tickets sold at its locations across New York and Vermont in 2025 alone. Four of those winners became instant millionaires, with winning tickets sold in places like Canton, Sharon Springs, Rotterdam, and Poughkeepsie.

And it doesn’t stop there. Last year, 14 customers won $100,000 or more, while hundreds of others walked away with prizes of $5,000 or higher.

Lottery Sales Continue to Surge in New York

Scratch-off games continue to be a massive money-maker across New York State. During the 2024–2025 fiscal year, New York Lottery scratch-offs generated more than $4.3 billion in total sales, with a portion of that money going back to school districts across New York.

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