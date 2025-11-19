Two New York State Troopers Hit by a Passing Vehicle

The New York State Police have announced that two Troopers were struck by a passing vehicle while they were conducting a traffic stop near the Hudson Valley, NY.

Back in January of 2012, New York State introduced a new law that was put in place to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, first responders, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers who are stopped on the side of a road performing their duties.

New York State Trooper New York State Trooper via Facebook loading...

Move Over Law in New York

When the law was introduced, its main focus was to remind drivers to use caution when they approach activity on the side of roads across New York in an effort to avoid incidents similar to what happened earlier this week in Cairo, NY.

New York State Police Traffic Stop New York State Police Via Facebook loading...

New York State Troopers Struck by Passing Vehicle

According to a New York State Police (NYSP) press release, the incident unfolded at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Monday, November 17th, 2025, while two NYSP Troopers assigned to the State Police Catskill barracks were struck by a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Route 23 in the town of Cairo, NY.

SEE ALSO: Car Struck by Train in Upstate New York

Police said that both of the troopers, who were standing outside the vehicle they had pulled over when their patrol car was hit from behind by a third vehicle, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Driver Killed in Accident

The driver of the vehicle that struck the patrol car, later identified as 69-year-old Sharon Torres of Cairo, NY, was tragically killed in the crash, according to WRGB.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation. When more information is available, we will update this article.

Work Zone Crash on New York Highway A work zone accident leaves behind a mangled mess. Gallery Credit: New York State Police Via Facebook