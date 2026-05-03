This Popular BBQ Chain Shuts Down All Locations, Including Upstate New York

A big name in barbecue has abruptly closed all of its restaurants across the country, including all of its locations in New York.

Smokey Bones Closes All Locations

After 27 years in business, Smokey Bones has officially shut down operations.

The company confirmed in a message posted to its website that all locations closed for good as of Monday, April 27th, 2026, bringing an abrupt end to nearly three decades of serving up ribs, wings, and comfort-food favorites.

In a statement titled “To Our Community,” the Smokey Bones team said,

“After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors as of Monday, April 27th. This isn't just the end of a restaurant—it’s the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories. From first bites to final toasts, you made this place more than just BBQ—you made it home.”

The message went on to thank customers for years of support, adding,

“We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we’ll never forget.”

Smokey Bones Closes in Coloine, NY Google Maps/Canva loading...

Closures Felt Across New York

While there were no Smokey Bones locations in the Hudson Valley, the chain did operate several restaurants across New York, including spots in Ronkonkoma, Liverpool, and Colonie, NY.

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According to WTEN, the Colonie restaurant located at 1557 Central Avenue has permanently closed. An employee at that location confirmed the shutdown, telling WTEN that staff only learned the news Tuesday morning, after the decision had already been made.

Smokey Bones Colonie, NY Google Maps loading...

Financial Trouble Behind the Scenes

While the closure may feel sudden to customers and employees, there were warning signs behind the scenes.

At its peak, Smokey Bones, which is owned by FAT Brands and operated by Twin Hospitality Group, had nearly 130 locations across the country, but that number dropped to just 73 by 2007, according to reports.

By the time FAT Brands acquired the chain in 2023, only 61 locations remained across 16 states.

Earlier this year, Twin Hospitality Group filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, signaling financial trouble within the company.

By Wednesday, a spokesperson for FAT Brands confirmed that all Smokey Bones locations had officially closed.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps