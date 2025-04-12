‘Shoebox’ Scam Targets Elderly New Yorkers

Scammers were recently busted in the Hudson Valley after they allegedly swindled thousands from their elderly victims.

It seems like every week or so, we are tasked with sharing information regarding a new scam that's making the rounds in the Hudson Valley. We've told you about tolling text scams, numerous email scams, and now we need to warn folks that scammers are targeting the elderly and asking them to put money into shoeboxes.

Shoebox Scam Hits the Hudson Valley

According to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville, the shoebox scam targeted elderly victims who were first contacted by text message from someone stating that they were from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The text explained that the recipient owed a fine, and to pay, they were instructed to put money in a shoebox and wrap it up, and someone would come and pick it up.

The sheriff said that on March 31, 2025, a 79-year-old resident reported the scam, and a deputy was dispatched to a home in the Town of Putnam Valley to take a report. The victim told the deputy that they had already given over $25,000 to the scammers in two separate transactions.

Investigation Begins

The Sheriff's Office quickly began an investigation and was able to listen to phone calls between the suspects and the victim. During those calls, they had the victim agree to give them more money and planned to coordinate an arrest when they showed up to collect. On April 1, investigators arrested 35-year-old Ye Xu of Flushing, NY, when he arrived at the home to collect the money.

Bank Employee Thwarts Scammers

Two days later, on April 3rd, the Sheriff reported that a deputy was dispatched to a residence in the Town of Southeast after the office was asked to check on the welfare of an 83-year-old resident who had just left a bank in Southeast, NY after withdrawing $20,000. The bank staff told deputies that they believed that the elderly person was possibly the victim of a scam.

Investigators made contact with the elderly victim and learned that they had received an email and subsequent phone calls from the suspects, who informed them to withdraw the money, put it in a shoebox, and wait for someone to come and pick it up. The victim reportedly told investigators that the scammers should be picking up the money that day, so investigators quickly set up surveillance at the house.

Later that day, a vehicle arrived and as the driver, later identified as 39 year old Hengjian Wang, from Flushing, NY, approached the home he was arrested.

Two Arrested

Both suspects were arrested and charged with Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class D felony, but due to bail reform laws, were processed and released with an Appearance Ticket returnable at a future date in the Towns of Putnam Valley and Southeast Courts.

Sheriff McConville thanked the bank employees for calling 911 and reminded all residents to "watch out for elderly relatives and neighbors, and that the government will never ask for money in gift cards or shoe boxes."

