Upstate New York Chocolate Shop Nominated as ‘Best’ in the Nation

A popular Upstate New York chocolate shop has been nominated as one of the 10 Best Chocolate Shops in the U.S.

We can all agree that when we aren't having the best day, there are a few things that we can do, or more importantly, eat to turn a bad day around. Some folks like to grab an ice cream cone, a cookie, or cake from their favorite bakery, but honestly, I think there is only one food item that can turn any day, good or bad, into a great one.

Best Chocolate in the U.S. Canva loading...

America Loves Chocolate

Yes, a simple piece of chocolate can work wonders for many of us who suffer from bad days. Chocolate makes things better!! If you consider yourself a lover of chocolate, have you tried the only New York chocolate shop that has been nominated as one of the 10 best in the U.S.?

Every year, the USA Today publication searches the country to find and promote some of the best chocolate shops in the nation. Each year, a panel of experts selects 20 chocolate shops in the U.S. that offer a variety of delicious and distinctive chocolates.

Once the locations are selected, they offer readers the chance to vote on which shop they believe is the best, and this year, a New York shop has a chance to win!

Saratoga Chocolate Co. Best in U.S. Google Maps/Canva loading...

Upstate New York Chocolate Shop: Best in the U.S.

The Saratoga Chocolate Co. has once again been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Chocolate Shops in the U.S., according to News 10. Last year (2024), the popular chocolate shop located at 454 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, was nominated and placed third in the nation as one of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Yes, third place is something to be proud of, but wouldn't it be awesome to have the best chocolate shop in the U.S. be from New York?

Saratoga Chocolate Co. Best in U.S. Google Maps loading...

Saratoga Chocolate Co. Saratoga Springs, New York

Allison Rose, founder and owner of Saratoga Chocolate Co., which opened in 2016 and recently expanded into a new retail store and café, told News 10 how excited they are to be nominated.

"This nomination is a huge honor. Being ranked third in the nation last year was incredible, and we’re hoping to go even higher this year. We need your votes to make it happen!"

Anyone interested in voting for the Saratoga Chocolate Co. can cast one vote a day now through June 10 at noon on the USA Today’s 10Best website.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva