Many of us fly an American flag at our home or business. If you do then the information I am about t to share may be something you are familiar with or maybe it's not.

It is always important to know How to properly fly an American Flag the U.S. Department of Defense offers some Do's and Don'ts but do you know what to do when it is time to retire your flag? In other words, if your flag needs to be replaced what do you do with the old one?

How to Properly Dispose of an American Flag

Flags do get worn out and it is important to fly a flag in good condition. When it is time to replace a flag there is a very simple way to make sure your flag is disposed of properly. Many state and county offices offer a drop-off box but in your community, there could be another resource, your Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) often have a box for drop-off.

Rules about the American Flag

There weren't always official rules about how to fly or retire an American flag. According to information I found online at defense.gov rules for how to fly a flag weren't established until June of 1923.

At the National Flag Conference that year rules were established. That was the year they created the Flag Code. It wasn't until 1937 that the American Legion passed a resolution about Flag retirement ceremonies.

Why Does the Disposal of a Flag Need a Ceremony

Once the National Flag Conference met in 1923 the code stated that "the flag represents a living country and is itself considered a living thing." The American Legion adopted the Flag retirement ceremony which is the proper way to burn a flag. Most of these ceremonies are held on June 14th which is the official flag day.

The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That's why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner. (via defense.gov)

A few veterans organizations also say that you can bury a folded flag or recycle them especially if they are made of a synthetic fiber that won't burn well.

Where Can You Take a Used American Flag in New York?

As I mentioned your local VFW should be able to help you especially if they are equipped with a Flag Dropbox like the one that was just installed at the New Paltz Elks Lodge #2568.

