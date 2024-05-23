Aliens Invade Pine Bush, New York For the 13th Annual UFO Fair

They're here! If you're in Orange County from May 31st through June 2nd, you may see some extraterrestrial creatures walking around, and for good reason!

The Pine Bush UFO Fair Returns

Every year, the Town of Crawford welcomes UFO and alien enthusiasts from all over to The Pine Bush UFO Fair. Now in its 13th year, The Pine Bush UFO Fair welcomes all to enjoy an out-of-this-world experience.

This year the Pine Bush UFO Fair will host a ton of events. Kicking things off on Friday, May 31st at the Senior Center will be Space Prom a "Radical-retro Alien Formal.

Then on Saturday, June 1st, The Pine Bush UFO Fair will host The Best in Galaxy Alien Beauty Pagent. The 2024 Pine Bush UFO Fair has several categories to participate in for a chance to win. Toddlers, pets, kids, and adults are all encouraged to participate.

You can check out a full list of events on the Pine Bush UFO Fair Facebook page and website.

Pine Bush, New York Popular Destination for UFO and Paranormal Activity

Pine Bush has been called The Area 51 of the East Coast and for good reason. There have been tons of sightings throughout the years. There's even a rumor that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an Orange County UFO experience when he first made it to the NFL.

In 2021, UFO and Paranormal experts teamed up and released a documentary about all the strange unidentified activity to happened across the Hudson Valley.

According to the documentary, there have been more than 3,000 "extraterrestrial encounters over the last decade" in Pine Bush and across the Hudson Valley.

Have you ever witnessed a UFO in your neighborhood?

