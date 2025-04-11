Another Officer-Involved Shooting in Upstate New York Town

For the second day in a row, there was an officer-involved shooting in Malta, New York.

It has been a scary couple of days in the Town of Malta, NY, for residents and members of the local law enforcement community.

NYSP Barracks Malta, NY Google Maps loading...

Officer Involved Shooting Malta, New York

Earlier this week told you about a scary incident that unfolded outside of the New York State Police Saratoga Barracks located in Malta, New York. According to a New York State Police (NYSP) press release, it all started on Wednesday, April 9, at approximately 1:43 p.m. when troopers responded to a report of shots fired near the police barracks.

Troopers said that their preliminary investigation determined that a male subject, later identified as 69-year-old David M. Levine of Malta, arrived at the barracks with a hunting-style rifle and fired several rounds at the building.

After instructing Levine to drop the firearm repeatedly, with no result, troopers said he aimed the gun in the direction of troopers, leading troopers to return fire, fatally striking him.

Ellsworth Apartments Malta, NY Google Maps/Canva loading...

Second Officer Involved Shooting

The following day, Thursday, April 10th, NYSP was called to respond to a reported physical domestic incident at an apartment complex in the Town of Malta, NY. According to a press release, the incident began after 911 received a call at 8:53 a.m. reporting a physical domestic dispute that was ongoing at the Ellsworth Apartment Complex at 2113 Route 9 in Malta. At approximately 9:04 a.m., troopers and Saratoga County Deputies arrived on the scene and identified the alleged suspect involved in the dispute and attempted to place him in custody.

Suspect Identified

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Brandon R. Moore, reportedly refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside one of the apartments.

As responders attempted to negotiate with Moore, they learned he may have access to firearms in the apartment. At approx. 10:37 a.m. Moore exited the apartment with what appeared to be a handgun, and police instructed him to drop the firearm. Moore refused to follow multiple commands and reportedly aimed the weapon at State Police and Deputies, at which time the Troopers and Deputies fired their department-issued firearms, fatally striking him.

Two Troopers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

BB Gun Found at Shooting Incident New York State Police loading...

Investigation

Following the incident, NYSP announced that through its investigation, it was determined that the weapon displayed by Moore was a CO2-powered BB pistol (above), which was found to be loaded at the time of the incident.

