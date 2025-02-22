New York Intersection The Site of a Pedestrian Death to be Studied

The Ulster County government has announced that a traffic study will be done at an intersection that recently was a location where a pedestrian was struck by two cars and killed in Rosendale, New York.

Recent Pedestrian Death at Intersection in Rosendale, New York

Rosendale Route 32 & 213 Google / Rosendale, New York Ulster County loading...

Sadly on the night of January 16, 2025, just after 8 PM according to a release from the New York State Police Victoria Cooper age 37 of Kingston New York was struck and killed at the intersection of Route 32 and 213 in the town of Rosendale. The release does not state why Cooper entered the roadway.

When Do Pedestrians Have the Right of Way on Roads

In New York State, Pedestrians have the right of way in crosswalks and at intersections with or without crosswalks. If the intersection has a crossing light, the pedestrian should wait for the walk sign. The intersection of State Route 32 & 213 has no crosswalk. It does however have a traffic light.

After this tragic accident, Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger and Rosendale Town Supervisor Jeanne Walsh contacted the New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT) via a letter asking that the NYSDOT look and the intersection and provide guidance on how to improve the pedestrian infrastructure at the intersection.

Good news this week for people in Rosendale who find themselves having to cross Route 32 near the intersection of Route 213. Less than two weeks after receiving the letter Regional Director Lance MacMillan responded that the NYSDOT had contracted an engineering firm to perform an independent study of the intersection.

I want to thank NYSDOT and Regional Director MacMillan for hearing our concerns and acting quickly to assess pedestrian safety needs at this dangerous intersection of two state roads,” said County Executive Jen Metzger. “Many residents walk in this downtown area, and we hope to see meaningful improvements that will prevent needless tragedies like the death of Victoria Cooper. (via ulstercountyny.gov)

