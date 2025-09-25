What Halloween Candy Holds The Top Spot in New York?

Halloween Stats and Trends Across America

We're still a ways away from Halloween, but it looks like this year kids will once again hit the streets in droves to get their hand on their favorite candy.

According to Apt2b.com, 92% of parents with children 13-years-old and younger say they will be trick-or-treating this year.

When it comes to trick-or-treating, 31% of families venture to nearby neighborhoods and 14% go to trunk-or-treat events.

Additionally, the data collected showed "half of parents think organized Halloween events (like trunk-or-treats) are replacing traditional trick-or-treating."

With that being said, what candy will trick-or-treaters in New York be hoping for in their bag?

What Halloween Candy are New Yorkers Loving?

Apt2b.com dug deep to breakdown what Halloween candy is popular in every state.

On their website they explain that they have "analyzed Google Trends data of 40 popular candy bars for just the month of October from the past five years."

From there they compared the "search interest for each candy head-to-head to find the most popular ones in every state. "

Not only that, but in August 2025 they ran a survey of 1,000 American parents with kids between 5 and 13 years old to "learn more about the state of trick-or-treating today.".

So what Halloween candy is most popular in New York?

Drumroll please...

SOUR PATCH KIDS!

They write "“Sour, sweet, gone” rings truest in the Northeast, as Sour Patch Kids dominate in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island." They add:

Their popularity proves that plenty of kids are reaching for more than just chocolate on Halloween

What candy do your kids want to see in their trick-or-treat bags this year?

Halloween Happenings Across The Hudson Valley

While we're on the topic of Halloween...the Hudson Valley is preparing for a busy spooky season.

There are a handful of haunted attractions like Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion ( which is celebrating their 49th season) and The Headless Horseman Hayride and Haunted House in Ulster County.

LEGOLAND New York is also bringing back Brick-Or-Treat this year kicking off on October 2nd with loads of family Halloween Fun.

Take a look at some of the spooky foods LEGOLAND New York Resort has put on the menu for their Halloween celebration below:

