Big Change to State Police Cars in New York

The New York State Police have announced a big change to the appearance of its fleet of patrol vehicles.

For more than 50 years, the New York State Police (NYSP) has featured a fleet of patrol vehicles that all look very similar, if not identical. Yes, the type of vehicle may have changed over the years but the color scheme has remained the same.

Out With the Old, In With the New

That's about to change as the NYSP has announced that starting this year they will begin to transition from its 50-year-old paint scheme to something brand new. The "Blue & Gold" paint scheme has been the two colors that have represented the state police since 1974, but starting this year the blue is being replaced.

New Color Scheme for New York State Police Vehicles

The NYSP proudly displayed its new color scheme on social media this week saying, "New York State Police is proud to unveil an update to our patrol vehicle design!"

The fleet of vehicles will gradually transition out the blue body paint and gold striping, and replace it with gray body paint and gold striping.

Why Change Colors?

As you can see in the picture above the gray and gold not only looks good but also gives the NYSP the chance to pay tribute to its historic roots while continuing to reinforce its strong, professional presence across New York state.

"Our patrol cars are more than just vehicles—they are a symbol of honor, integrity, and service. We look forward to continuing to serve and protect New York with this updated look."

The new look will also ensure that State Police vehicles remain highly visible and instantly recognizable to the public when on roadways across the state. The transition from blue to gray will happen gradually as some of its older vehicles are replaced, the new ones will feature the new color scheme.

