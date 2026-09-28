The New York State Police have announced a new six-day traffic enforcement campaign that will crack down on speeding and aggressive drivers across the state.

Drivers hitting the road this week are being reminded to slow down, put the phone away, and pay attention because you never know when a State Police vehicle could be nearby.

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New State Police Enforcement Campaign Begins Across New York Roads

The New York State Police “Fall Safe Speed” enforcement campaign kicked off on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, and will continue through Sunday, September 27.

During the campaign, troopers will be out looking for drivers who are speeding, driving aggressively and committing other traffic violations. Troopers will also be paying close attention to drivers who violate New York’s Move Over Law.

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New York State Police Target Speeders

According to State Police, troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement, or CITE, vehicles during the six-day campaign. The CITE vehicles are designed to blend in with everyday traffic, allowing troopers to more easily identify motorists who are breaking the law. Once the emergency lights are activated, the vehicles become unmistakable as emergency vehicles.

State Police say speeding by all types of vehicles will be heavily enforced during the campaign, along with other traffic violations.

Speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes across New York State. Data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany shows just how serious the problem can be. In 2024, there were 315 fatal crashes and 12,232 people were injured in speed-related crashes across New York.

Speeding won't be the only thing troopers are watching for during the Fall Safe Speed campaign.

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Other Traffic Violations Targeted

Troopers will also be looking for distracted and impaired drivers, motorists who are not properly buckled up, and drivers who fail to follow New York's Move Over Law. The law requires drivers to take action when approaching emergency vehicles and certain other stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

State Police are reminding drivers that the Fall Safe Speed campaign is in addition to their normal year-round traffic enforcement efforts.

8 of the Worst Roads for Bad Drivers in the Hudson Valley The worst roads for bad drivers in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: CJ