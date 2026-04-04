New Law Could Make New York State Pay for Pothole Damage

Drivers who sustain damage to their vehicles or persons while driving on New York State roads could have the damage paid for by the state if a new bill is passed.

Most Hudson Valley drivers are well aware that the potholes on the roads we drive on across New York are really bad this year. If you’ve ever hit one and your vehicle is damaged, have you wondered, "Who is responsible to pay for the damages?" Unfortunately, you are stuck paying, but that may be changing soon if New York lawmakers pass a new bill.

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New Bill Makes New York State Responsible

A new bill introduced in the state legislature is looking to flip the script when it comes to damage caused by dangerous road conditions. Currently, New York State isn’t responsible for damage caused by things like potholes between November 16th and April 30th...basically peak pothole season. This bill would change that and shift the responsibility, where many argue it belongs, onto the state.

New York Senator James Skoufis, along with Assemblyman Pat Carrol, has introduced Bill S9547 in hopes of changing the law to benefit New York drivers.

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Safe Roads Act in New York

The Safe Roads Act would amend New York’s highway law and make the state liable for damages caused by defective or dangerous road conditions. There is a catch, though. In order for the state to be held responsible, it has to be proven that officials were aware of the issue and had enough time to fix it, but didn’t.

In other words, if the state knew about that axle-busting pothole and let it sit there? They could be on the hook.

SEE ALSO: New York Lawmakers Ask Governor to Suspend Gas Tax

Supporters of the bill say it’s about accountability and fairness. Drivers already pay taxes that are supposed to go toward maintaining roads, so when those roads fall apart and cause damage, it shouldn’t be everyday people who get stuck paying for the repairs out of pocket.

And let’s be honest, if you’ve driven anywhere across the Hudson Valley lately, you know just how rough some of these roads have gotten, especially after a long winter.

While the bill is still in its early stages, it’s something a lot of drivers will be watching closely. Because if it passes, it could mean fewer headaches and fewer repair bills the next time your car meets a pothole.

Speaking of potholes, here are some of the worst roads in the Hudson Valley...

Worst Hudson Valley Roads For Potholes 2025 Here are 15 of the worst Hudson Valley roads for potholes according to Hudson Valley drivers. Gallery Credit: Google Maps/Canva