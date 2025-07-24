Lawmakers in New York have suggested that New York become an official Purple Heart state!

New York has long been a state full of residents who take pride in celebrating the state's long history surrounding the U.S. military and the men and women who dedicated a portion of their lives to defend our freedoms at home and abroad.

One of those proud residents is hoping that New York lawmakers do what's right and officially make New York a Purple Heart state, according to WTEN.

New York Purple Heart State Canva loading...

New York to Become a Purple Heart State

Peter Bedrossian, the program director at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located in New Windsor, New York, is hoping that New York lawmakers will sign a new bill that will declare New York a Purple Heart state. Bedrossian believes that it only makes sense due to New York's strong historical ties to the military medal.

"History is long ago, but it’s not far away. It’s all around you," said Peter Bedrossian. "That’s why we should be aware of it, and making our state a Purple Heart State brings that to the forefront."

Senate Bill S1889, which has passed the Assembly and Senate, would designate the state of New York as a Purple Heart state.

New York Purple Heart State Canva loading...

What Does It Mean to Be a Purple Heart State?

If the bill is signed into law, it would make New York a Purple Heart State, honoring New York's combat veterans for their service and sacrifice. It's unclear exactly how many Purple Heart medals have been issued to New York residents, but it's estimated that 1.8 million have been given to people across the country.

"It basically says that New York State recognizes the Purple Heart Veterans. The people who have actually served our country and have been injured,” explained Democratic Assemblyman John McDonald.

The bill is now heading to the desk of New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her signature.

New York's 15 Most Popular Grocery Stores 15 of the most popular grocery stores in America are in New York state. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva