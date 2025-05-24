Will New York Ban Soda & More From SNAP Program?

Nebraska has announced they are banning some popular items from its SNAP program, including soda and energy drinks. Do you think New York should do the same?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being, is undergoing some changes that could affect New Yorkers.

State Bans Items From SNAP

According to WRGB, the state of Nebraska is set to become the first state to make major changes to SNAP that will ban some popular items. Starting January 1st, 2026, Nebraska will not allow anyone using SNAP benefits to purchase soda, soft drinks, or energy drinks.

United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Nebraska's ban on soda, soft drinks, and energy drinks on Monday, stating it will last for two years.

SNAP Benefits in New York State

Some believe that New York may follow suit and ban select items from SNAP as well. SNAP benefits are issued to low-income families and can be used to purchase a wide range of nutritious food items essential to health and well-being.

Users are permitted to buy fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), breads, cereals, and seeds and plants that can grow food for the household.

They can also be used for certain snack foods, including items like chips, cookies, and cakes, as well as non-alcoholic beverage items, including soda, juice, and energy drinks.

Should New York Ban Soda from SNAP?

Some health experts believe that soda, soft drinks, and energy drinks do not meet the criteria of being a nutritious food item, therefore, they believe they should be banned from purchase. SNAP users are already prohibited from using benefits to purchase any alcohol products, including beer, wine, or liquor, as well as tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, or supplements.

Users are also prohibited from purchasing any non-food household items, including cleaning supplies, toiletries, and paper products, and any ready-to-eat meals from restaurants or deli counters.

Do you think New York should consider banning soda, soft drinks, and energy drinks from SNAP? Let us know what you think through our station app above.

