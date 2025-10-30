Has she thawed out yet?

As October comes to an end, many start getting into the holiday spirit. I think we can all agree that there is one artist that comes to mind when it comes to Christmas and Christmas music.

We're talking about the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey of course.

Now, you'll be able to celebrate the holiday season Mariah Carey style in NYC.

Mariah Carey Christmas Themed Bar Heading to Open in NYC

The website BucketListers.com has shared that the Grammy winner and Queen of Christmas is opening a pop-up bar just in time for the holiday season.

According to the website writes "Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar is a festive, fully-decorated holiday oasis. Step into our holiday-themed bar, where the magic is in the atmosphere!"

While there's no start date just yet, we have a feeling Mariah's Holiday Bar will arrive just in time for the holidays.

The pop-up will be held on the Roofdeck at Untitled Hotel at 3 Freeman Alley.

What to Expect At Mariah Carey's Holiday Bar

Will Mariah Carey be at her own holiday bar? Probably not, but hey you never know!

What you can expect is a night out of holiday fun. The holiday bar is a 21+ event and you can join the waitlist now.

When you get to the event you'll experience "Non Stop Holiday Cheer" as you sing along to Mariah's Christmas music and other holiday tunes, delicious cocktails like Mariah's very own Black Irish and there will be festive photo ops with fun holiday-themed backdrops.

Instead of writing a letter to Santa, you can write a letter to Mariah detailing your Wishlist for the 2025 holiday season.

You can join the waitlist at Bucketlisters.com.

Upstate, New York Gives NYC Their Holiday Staple

All the holiday deets are being spilled this week.

Rockefeller Center announced that their tree for this season hails from Upstate, New York. East Greenbush, NY to be exact in Rensselaer County.

The Norway Spruce stands at 75-feet tall and weighs an impressive 11-tons. The tree will make its way to NYC at the beginning of November. Then it will be decked out in thousands of LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal.

On December 3rd, the tree will be light signifying the beginning of the holiday season!

