Growing up I was under the impression that lighthouses were only near the ocean. The first time I ever saw a Hudson River Light House I remember asking "So that's a real light house? "

The Hudson River Lighthouses were different than the one I was used to seeing near the ocean. Those were tall and painted in black, white, and red. The first Hudson River Lighthouse I saw was the one in Kingston on the Rondout. I was amazed that it looked like a house. It wasn't until I made my first trip up the Hudson that I saw there were others and they all looked like the one I saw in Kingston.

Learn About the Seven Remaining Hudson River Lighthouses

Over the years I have learned more about the Hudson River and its Lighthouses but I still feel like I have only scratched the surface when it comes to knowing things about the river and its rich shipping history.

A great place to learn about the Hudson River and how important it was to the shipping industry is the Hudson River Maritime Museum in Kingston, New York. They also happen to be the force behind a film project about the 7 remaining Lighthouses in the Hudson River.

The Seven Sentinels tells the story of the Seven remaining Hudson River Lighthouses. The film is currently being shown throughout June.

Watch the Movie Seven Sentinels: Lighthouses of the Hudson River

June 2, 2024 - Time & Space - 434 Columbia St. in Hudson, NY - Showtime 1 PM

June 8, 2024 - The Beacon - 445 Main St. in Beacon, NY - Showtime 1 PM

June 20, 2024 - The Denizen Theatre - 10 Main St. in New Paltz, NY Showtime 3 PM

The film highlights how the Hudson River was a super highway before cars. The Lighthouses played a vital part. This film looks at the seven remaining lighthouses. It tells their history and the story of the people who lived in them.