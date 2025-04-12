Legendary Restaurant in Upstate New York is Closing

After 32 years, one of Upstate New York's favorite restaurants has announced it will be closing in May.

If you've spent time in the Colonie, NY, area of the Capital Region in Upstate New York, you might have enjoyed a meal or spent a night partying at one of the area's best restaurants and bars.

O'Toole's Restaurant & Pub, located at 1814 Central Ave, Colonie, NY, has been providing the Capital region with great food and nightlife for many years, and is the bar and restaurant where I personally got my start in the world of DJing.

O'Toole's Restaurant & Pub

Yup, back in 1993, while I was attending school in the Albany area, I was lucky enough to land a job DJing at a newly opened hot spot called O'Toole's. At the time, I was really new to the world of music, and when I was given the chance to work, I jumped at it.

I happily worked there for a year or so before moving on and eventually making my way into the Hudson Valley. Who knew that I started my professional life journey at a restaurant that lasted over 30 years in the Capital Region?

Legendary Restaurant in Albany, NY Area Closing

After 32 years, the folks at O'Toole's recently announced on social media that they would be closing their doors for good. The popular restaurant & bar made the announcement on April 7th, saying,

" It's time to close a chapter...Thirty-two years of serving the community, our beloved patrons, and our cherished Village of Colonie will come to an end May 27. "It’s been a pleasure and honor."

The post thanked past and present staff (you're welcome...LOL), saying, "Your dedication made O'Toole's a favorite for many, so very grateful to you."

Customers who have any unused O’Toole’s gift cards can redeem them through May 27th, 2025.

