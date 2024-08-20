Jimmy Fallon Creates New Spine-Chilling Haunted Attraction in NYC

One of the most famous faces from Saugerties, New York is preparing for Halloween 2024 with a new book AND a new haunted attraction in New York City.

Jimmy Fallon Releases Children's Halloween Book

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, a former Saugerties New York resident, is getting into the Summerween spirit. Fallon just made 2 big announcements about what you can expect from him this Halloween season.

First up: a new children's book!

On September 3rd, 2024, Fallon will release his 6th children's book: 5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween.

After that, the talk show host will open a unique Halloween experience in NYC that's catered more towards adults.

"Tonightmares" Haunted Maze Takes Over Rockefeller Center

Jimmy Fallon is clearly a big fan of Halloween and scaring his friends. Have you ever seen the video of Fallon and actor Kevin Hart at Haunted House? It's one of the funniest things on the internet.

With that being said, on Thursday, August 15th, 2024, Jimmy Fallon made a huge announcement on The Tonight Show.

Rockefeller Center will transform into Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Haunted Maze for Spooky Season 2024. For a limited time, those looking for a scare can experience "ten spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s nightmares to life."

Guests should be "prepared to encounter an array of sinister characters" like a deranged and diabolical mad scientist and malfunctioning murder robots.

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares is open on select nights from September 20th through Halloween. Tickets go on sale to the public on August 22nd, however there is a waitlist.

Learn more at JimmyFallonsTonightmares.com.

Haunted Attractions Closer to Home in the Hudson Valley

Maybe you don't want to travel to New York City to get your scare on. That won't be a problem at all, considering the Hudson Valley has some of the top haunted attractions in the U.S.

In Ulster Park, you have the top-rated Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted

Attractions. This year's theme is The Darkest Offering, which will transport you to the fictional town of Crow Hollow where the villagers invite their guests to a unique celebration.

Spooky. The Headless Horseman Hayride opens on Friday, September 13th, 2024 and tickets are on sale now.

For 48 years, Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion has been terrifying guests who visit the Dutchess County attraction. They're back for another year of scares, this year with some help from a haunted ventriloquist doll named Sammy at the Seville Theater.

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion will kick off its scare season on Friday, September 28th, 2024.

Where will you be getting scared this year?

