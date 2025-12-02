Hudson Valley Man The Center of New Terrifying Netflix Documentary

Netflix Releases New Spooky Documentary

Just in time for Halloween Netflix has released a new documentary that will have you shaking in your boots and turning skeptics into believers.

True Haunting is a documentary series that follows 2 stories of real life hauntings.

One of the stories follows Christopher DiCesare as he embarks on his college journey at SUNY Geneseo.

'True Haunting' Centers Around Hudson Valley Man's Terrifying College Experience

In 1985 Christopher DiCesare beings his college career at SUNY Geneseo after graduating from Valley Central in Montgomery, New York.

DiCesare went to Geneseo on a Track and Field scholarship and was generally a good student and friend.

Shortly after classes began, Chris started to hear voices calling his name. Then, dark shadowy figures outside of his dorm at Erie Hall and in his actual dorm room.

Chris would often escape his terrifying thoughts by running through the woods nearby, however the voices continued to follow him. These visions and voices were getting so bad, Chris wasn't able to even sleep in his room.

He received some confirmation that he wasn't actually going crazy after his roommate experienced the same thing and quickly left SUNY Geneseo.

World renowned demonologist, author, and lecturers Ed and Lorrain Warren spoke at the college and after their appearance Chris went to tell them about his experience, but Lorrain refused to shake his hand while Ed escorted him out of the lecture.

Something was up, but Chris and his college friends had no idea what.

What Was Christopher DiCesare Being Haunted By?

Chris sought out help from the schools local Priest in hopes that the voices and apparitions would stop.

And they did...for a while. That's when the haunting started to affect his friends. One was violently grabbed, another experienced a trance like state and said the spirit kept asking for Chris by name.

If you're not looking for spoilers, then you might want to stop right here.

Thomas Boyd was a solider from the Revolutionary War, and was allegedly tortured. The lore goes that Boyd was tortured near a large tree, which was directly on the running trail DiCesare used to run.

Scared yet?

Watch the trailer for Netflix True Haunting and let us know if you're watching it with the lights on or off.

We'll be up front and honest with you...we watched this during the day, with all the lights on and still are looking over our shoulder.

