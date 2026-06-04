Reports Come in of Fire at Historic Abandoned Hospital in Poughkeepsie

In the early afternoon hours of Wednesday June 3rd, 2026, reports came in of heavy smoke in the area of Heritage Plaza in Poughkeepsie across the street from Marist University.

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, via Jessica Buono Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, via Jessica Buono loading...

As more information began to come in, we learned that the fire was located at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino posted to social media to confirm the blaze writing:

"The fire, centered at the historic property’s Avery Building, has sent a massive plume of thick smoke into the sky that is visible for miles across the region, cutting through Dutchess and easily spotted across the river from Ulster County down into Putnam County.

Several agencies from all across the Hudson Valley were on the scene to help battle the blaze.

Dutchess County Government shared photos from the scene:



First Responders Battle Blaze at Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie

Hours after the blaze began, the Town of Poughkeepsie Town Hall shared an update on the status of the psychiatric center.

In a statement on Facebook they write "It’s an inexpressibly sad day" adding their thanks to all the first responders that answered the call from multiple departments, county agencies and local police.

With that being said, they share the following on the status of the building:

In the last hour despite heroic efforts, we have lost the historic Admin Building designed by Thomas S Kirkbride—a National Historic Landmark.

As for the reason behind the fire, that is still under investigation as they continue to knock down the blaze. The Town of Poughkeepsie adds:

The town will work with the county for a very thorough investigation and update as we know more.

Avoid the area of Heritage Plaza and continue to follow local officials pages on social media for updates.

We'll update this story with more details as they come in.

History Repeats Itself: Fire at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center

This isn't the first time the historic psychiatric center went up in flames.

The Hudson River Psychiatric Center officially closed their doors in 2012, but much of it was abandoned since 2003.

In May of 2007, lightening from a passing storm struck the abandoned hospital and setting parts of building.

Most of the Hudson River Psychiatric Center has been demolished as developers have recently built a shopping center and talks of housing in the future.

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