I think it is safe to say that most of us do not have Halloween top-of-mind at the moment. There are a lot of things going on between now and October 31st but for the folks at Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses Halloween is 24/7/365.

If you have been to Headless Horseman you already know that what they do to showcase Halloween can't be planned in a month. It takes lots of time to get everything ready for Haunting Season in the Hudson Valley. And to get us as excited as they are Headless Horseman is sharing a sneak peek.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park, NY Ready for 2023

Hopefully, you didn't miss their equivalent of a save the date which was posted on social media earlier this week. It looks like from what they shared it is going to be another spooky good time in Ulster Park, New York this Fall. They have set the opening date for their 2023 Halloween Season "Death is the Only Cure" for September 23rd.

I remember the Fall I worked at Headless Horseman as a storyteller. We were in rehearsal by the end of July. We did read-throughs and walkthroughs the whole month of August. We even got to try out our makeup and costumes weeks before the season opened. For a Halloween fan like me, it was like every day was Christmas. If you are looking for a job with them now is the time to apply.

So far from what I can tell they are going to tease us all summer long with their terrifying images so that by the time Fall rolls around we will all be clamoring at the gate to get in on Opening Day. If the pictures that they shared are any indication of what they have planned for this year's program it looks to be spectacular.

It won’t be long. Soon we will introduce a little something special for 2023 that has us seething. You haven’t experienced the shrieking darkness of these acres quite like this. Save the date. 09.23.23 (Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses via Facebook)

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses is located on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York. They have been named America's #1 Haunted Attraction. Serving over 1 million guests during their more than 30-year run.

