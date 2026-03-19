Police have launched an investigation after finding a suspicious device that was found attached to a point-of-sale terminal at a Dollar Tree store in Upstate New York.

Most shoppers are aware that when shopping its important to keep your guard up because scammers are always trying to steal your information for their gain. We've reported on countless scams targeting Hudson Valley shoppers, including fake calls claiming to be local law enforcement, and text messages posing as E-ZPass or the United States Postal Service.

Now, police are reminding shoppers to pay extra attention at checkout when using a credit or debit card.

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Skimming Device Found at Dollar Tree in Upstate New York

According to WTEN, the Gloversville Police Department (GPD) has announced that it has recovered a suspicious device that was found attached to a point-of-sale terminal at a Dollar Tree in Gloversville, NY.

Police said that on March 3rd, 2026, officers responded to the store at 169 North Main Street and recovered multiple components that appeared to be part of a skimming device, which can be used to collect credit and debit card information from customers using a point-of-sale terminal without them knowing.

Police instructed anyone who recently shopped at the Gloversville store to keep an eye on their bank accounts and credit card statements to make sure there aren't any unauthorized charges. If there are, police are asking that you contact Detective C. Zink at (518)-773-4505 or via email czink@gpd.fulton.ny.us.

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Police Inspect Other Stores in Gloversville, NY

Following the discovery, officers began to inspect ATM and point-of-sale terminals around Gloversville to make sure there were no other devices. In total, GPD inspected machines at 18 retailers, and no additional devices were found.

According to the FBI, there are different types of skimming devices. Some are inserted in the card reader or installed inside the terminal, while others use a keypad overlay that records PIN numbers. In this case, a keypad overlay was found, according to WTEN.

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