Fire “Through The Roof” Call Brings Beacon Firefighters To Local Coffee Shop

Firefighters in Beacon responded quickly to a caffeinated call earlier this week.

"Fire Through The Roof!" Beacon, New York Firefighters Respond

On Tuesday morning April 8th, 2025, the Beacon firefighters along with Castle Point Professional Firefighters, Beacon Volunteer Ambulance and Ambulnz responded to a call on Fishkill Avenue.

The location, Trax Coffee Roasters at Groveville Mills.

According to the social media statement authorities have received several calls detailing that there was a fire "through the roof."

Beacon Firefighters Respond Quickly to Coffee Shop Fire

Crews arrived on the scene within 4 minutes of the call. When they arrived to Trax on Fishkill Avenue they were met with an active fire in the roasting area and in in the chimney of the business.

Beacon Profession Firefighters write:

Fortunately, with a quick response and quick knockdown, the fire was contained with no extension to the structure. All units were clear by 10:46 am. Beacon PBA also assisted on scene.

Thankfully, every one was safe and no serious damage and no one was injured. Those on the scene didn't say if the VENTI-lation system was affected.

Sorry, I couldn't help myself.

Coffee Shops Around The Hudson Valley

Trax has quickly become one of the more popular coffee destinations in the Hudson Valley, especially in the Beacon area with 2 locations.

Throughout the years local coffee shops have seen a spike in popularity, like Ready Coffee.

Ready Coffee opened their first location in Wappingers Falls back in 2019. Now, in 2025 they have 10 locations across The Hudson Valley (Wappingers, Newburgh, LaGrange, Hyde Park) and in the Long Island region.

Where's your favorite place to grab a cup of joe?

