How to Properly Make a 911 Call in New York

Every year around this time, there’s a group of people working behind the scenes who don’t always get the recognition they deserve, but they absolutely should.

It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (April 12–18, 2026), a week that is all about honoring the men and women who answer those life-changing calls to 911. These are the calm voices you hear in the worst moments of your life. They're often called the “first” first responders, and honestly, that title couldn’t be more accurate.

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National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

First established back in 1981, this week shines a light on the dispatchers and call-takers who keep police, fire, and EMS moving. They don’t show up on scene, but nothing happens without them.

Now, this might sound like something you’d never need to think about, but knowing how to properly call 911 is more important than most people realize. And based on what dispatchers deal with every day, it’s clear a lot of people still don’t get it.

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Things to DO When Calling 911

First, I hope that you never need to use these, but if you do, let’s start with the basics, according to New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

If you ever do have to call 911, the most important thing you can do is know your location. Don’t assume they automatically know where you are, especially if you’re on a cell phone.

Stay as calm as you possibly can, even though that’s easier said than done. Clearly explain what’s happening, answer every question they ask, and follow their instructions. And this is a big one, don’t hang up unless they tell you to, even if you called by accident.

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Now for the part that probably needs to be said more often...the “don’ts.”

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Don't Do This

911 is for emergencies. Not for asking when the parade starts, why your power is out, or what time fireworks begin. Those calls might seem harmless, but they tie up lines that someone else could desperately need.

Also, don’t put yourself in danger trying to get more information. Don’t assume someone else already made the call, either. If you see something serious, make the call.

At the end of the day, these telecommunicators are handling some of the most intense situations imaginable, all while staying calm and focused. This week is a reminder to appreciate them, but also to do our part and use the system the right way.

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