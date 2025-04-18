DMV Issues Warning for All Drivers in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is cautioning all New York drivers to be aware of something that could cost you thousands of dollars.

Driving in New York presents many challenges that affect everyone at one time or another. There's traffic, potholes, wildlife, and aggressive drivers who have no patience. We always have to be aware of these, but now the DMV is warning drivers that scammers are trolling New York roads looking to cause accidents and scam you and your insurance company.

Staged Accidents in New York Canva loading...

Staged Accidents in New York

Late last week the DMV issued a statewide warning encouraging New York drivers to be aware of staged car crashes that are designed to scam insurance companies. The staged accidents not only cost the insurance companies thousands of dollars they also result in New York drivers losing hundreds of dollars every year. The DMV reported in 2023 that intentional accidents in New York jumped 34% since 2021, and 14% over 2022.

DMV Warning Canva loading...

New York DMV Issues Warning

DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder issued the warning saying, "When someone intentionally causes a crash to collect insurance money, it's called a staged crash or ‘crash for cash,’ which is a form of insurance fraud." A staged crash can happen in a variety of ways but the most common description is when a car full of people brakes suddenly forcing a rear-end crash. The scammers will oftentimes pose as doctors and lawyers, then file fake injury claims according to WTEN.

Staged Accidents in New York Canva loading...

How to Avoid Staged Accidents in New York

DMV Commissioner Schroeder offered tips to avoid becoming a victim of a staged crash saying, "By practicing defensive-driving habits, such as anticipating other drivers’ actions, not tailgating, and being prepared to react quickly, New Yorkers can avoid being victims of fraud."

SEE ALSO: New York No Longer Ranks in Top 5 States to Raise A Family

The DMV also shared its recommendations if you are in a crash:

Call the police and your insurance company.

Take photos of the damage to both cars.

Get the other driver’s plate number and insurance information.

Record the contact information of anyone in the other car.

Don't give cash to the other driver.

Be wary of tow trucks that you or law enforcement did not call.

Be wary of anyone who suddenly appears at a crash scene to direct you to

specific doctors or lawyers.

File a crash report with the DMV.

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments. Gallery Credit: CJ