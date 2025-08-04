Upstate, New York Firefighters Rescue Victim After Falling 150 Feet in Abandoned Silo

The Catskill Fire District worked quickly after getting a call about a fall in an abandoned cement silo.

Catskill Fire District Responds To Rescue Call

On Facebook the Cedar Grove Fire Company shared that the Catskill Fire District was called to a scene around 10:30 pm on Friday, August 1st, 2025.

The call explains a victim "fell approximately 150' into a vacant cement silo."

When crews arrived on scene they were having trouble locating the victim. As backup arrived, including Greene County Medics and Catskill FD, They were able to locate the victim in the silo, who was approximately 120' down into an abandoned concrete silo through a 3' by 3' opening.

Greene County medics "evaluated the extent of injuries from above."

Rope System Used to Locate Victim

The statement on Facebook goes on to explain how first responders executed the next steps in the rescue.

The Cedar Grove Fire Department explains that "due to the mechanism of injuries" medivac was requested.

They go on to add:

Crews assessed best access to the patient as well as resources required. Additional crews from Rescue 3, the Twin Cloves Tech Rescue Team, and City of Kingston Fire, arrived on scene and established a rope system utilizing a terradapter with a main and belay system.

Then, "Car 3 repelled approximately 120' down into the silo to access the patient." From there Car 3 "reported that the patient had minor injuries."

Victim Extricated Through Top of Abandoned Silo

From there, a harness was put on the victim who was then "extricated through the top of the silo."

According to the Facebook post " The patient was turned over to Greene County Medics and transported ALS to Albany Medical Center by Catskill Ambulance."

After the rescue, the extricated system had to be lowered back down to "hoist the rescuer" back to safety. As difficult as this rescue sounds, first responders were able to complete the rescue mission in approximately 15 minutes.

Worst Hudson Valley Roads For Potholes 2025 Here are 15 of the worst Hudson Valley roads for potholes according to Hudson Valley drivers. Gallery Credit: Google Maps/Canva

Fire Destroys Buildings at Apartment Complex in Ulster County, NY Fire Departments battle a two-alarm fire at the Lakeshore Preserve Apartments in Port Ewen, New York. Gallery Credit: Port Ewen Volunteer Fire Department