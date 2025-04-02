Upstate New York Town Breaks the Heart of Many Adults

Fans of visiting the popular town of Lake George, New York, are heartbroken after learning the town's plans for a new attraction aren't happening.

Lake George, NY, has often been referred to as one of the best vacation towns to visit in New York. Many of us have spent time in the Upstate New York town a few times and enjoyed everything they have to offer, right? They are home to an amazing main street to walk up and down, great restaurants, parks, and we can't forget about the legendary Minnie Ha-Ha!

Most of us have a reason we love to visit, but after seeing what the town was allegedly planning to build, that reason changed for many adults.

Waterpark Lake George, New York Google Maps/Canva loading...

Lake George Opening a New Indoor Adult Waterpark & Casino?

According to a recent post on the Lake George website, the former Water Slide World property on Route 9L in Lake George will be turned into a new indoor adult waterpark & casino. The post explained that Winning Waters Entertainment Company had "finalized the purchase of the former Water Slide World site for $6 million, slightly above the $5.9 million asking price" and is planning to open Lake George’s Lucky Lagoon.

The adult "playground" was expected to open this summer and offer adults 21+ various attractions, including:

The Lazy Jackpot: A lazy river that floats past slot machines you can swim up to and play.

The Roulette Wheel: A giant spinning ride where riders sit in numbered seats, and a dealer calls out which numbers will be pelted by water guns.

Poker Face Funhouse: A maze of mirrors, trick rooms, and hilarious situations where guests must keep a straight face to win.

Blackjack Bumper Cars: Drivers crash into each other for points, aiming to get as close to 21 as possible.

Waterslide World Lake George, New York Google Maps loading...

This Place Sounds Amazing, Right?

Lake George went on to say that this will be the company's third major attraction, joining Jersey’s Jackpot Bay in Atlantic City and Southern Splash & Spin in Charleston, South Carolina. They said that construction would start "as soon as possible, with an optimistic opening date of July 19, 2025."

After reading through the article to say I was excited was an understatement! That was until I got to the end and read "Put your babysitter on standby and stay tuned for more information on Lake George’s newest attraction as it becomes available! Also, April Fools!"

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!! Yup, I, along with many fell for it hook, line, and sinker! This one HURT!....LOL! Tell me this idea doesn't sound like it would be a great place for adults. Well done Lake George!

