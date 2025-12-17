After Devastating Fire, The Adirondac Will Sail Lake George Again in 2026
Lake George Cruise Ship Catches Fire
On the morning of December 8th, 2025, a Lake George staple went up in flames.
The Adirondac, which is part of the fleet at Lake George Waterfront Marina, has been in service since 2004.
The 400-passanger cruise ship hosts sightseeing cruises, weddings, and events was seen on fire around 7 am that morning. Firefighters from all over the Lake George area were on seen battling the blaze.
While first responders were able to quickly knock down the fire, there was significant damage to the ship.
Sources shared images of the ship after the fire was put out.
Tour The Historic Sagamore Resort On Lake George
The travel experts at Love Exploring traversed the nation to find the most historic hotel in every state, and their journey in New York brought them to the luxurious Sagamore Resort on Lake George. For over 170 years, the Sagamore has been a stunning lakefront playground - take a tour of this stunning property below!
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Check Out These Super Cool Ice Bars in the Lake George Region
If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with.
Gallery Credit: Visit the Lake George Region & Facebook pages