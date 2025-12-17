Lake George Cruise Ship Catches Fire

On the morning of December 8th, 2025, a Lake George staple went up in flames.

The Adirondac, which is part of the fleet at Lake George Waterfront Marina, has been in service since 2004.

The 400-passanger cruise ship hosts sightseeing cruises, weddings, and events was seen on fire around 7 am that morning. Firefighters from all over the Lake George area were on seen battling the blaze.

While first responders were able to quickly knock down the fire, there was significant damage to the ship.

Sources shared images of the ship after the fire was put out.

Tour The Historic Sagamore Resort On Lake George The travel experts at Love Exploring traversed the nation to find the most historic hotel in every state , and their journey in New York brought them to the luxurious Sagamore Resort on Lake George. For over 170 years, the Sagamore has been a stunning lakefront playground - take a tour of this stunning property below! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff