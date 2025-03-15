6 Places to Grab a Delicious Espresso Martini in the Hudson Valley

Did You Know the Espresso Martini Has it's Own Day?

As I've gotten older, going out to the bar is more of a 1 or 2 drink experience. And while throwing back a few beers or seltzers is still fun from time to time, I enjoy sipping on a drink that actually taste good.

My life was changed years ago when I took a sip of my first Espresso Martini. I have the show Below Deck on Bravo to thank. The cast was always drinking them on their days off.

While I celebrate the Espresso Martini year round, I just learned that there is an Espresso Martini Day!

According to the calendar (and Kahlúa) National Espresso Martini Day falls on March 15th.

The History of The Espresso Martini

While my personal history of the Espresso Martini in my mind begins when Below Deck aired in 2013, it actually got it start years earlier.

Kahlúa, the Coffee Liqueur, website explains that the Espresso Martini was invented "by legendary British barman, Dick Bradse" in 1983.

Legend has it the first espresso martini was made when a supermodel, who's identitiy has been a mystery to this day, ordered a specail drink from Bradse at a Soho Brasserie in London.

The drink? "A freshly pressed espresso and mixes in a shaker together with Coffee Liqueur (Kahlúa of course), vodka and sugar syrup. "

After a few hard shakes, and being poured in a martini glass...the espresso martini was born!

Over the years the recipe has been tweaked here, becoming one of the more popular cocktails in the world.

Best Places Across the Hudson Valley to get an Espresso Martini

As a Espresso Martini fan, I've been on a mission to find some of the best made here in the Hudson Valley.

Some of my favorites include Beast in Fishkill, Pizza E Birra with locations in Middletown and Poughkeepsie, as well as Primo on the waterfront in Newburgh.

Pizza E Birra does an amazing Espresso Martini flight and it looks like they'll be doing one for Espresso Martini Day 2025:

Honorable mention: Nostrano Vineyards in Milton, New York. While they don't have their take on the Espresso Martini available all the time, when they do they hit the nail on the head.

I personally believe their magic ingredient is red wine syrup. So good, and beautiful too:

Where is your favorite spot to get an Espresso Martini? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

