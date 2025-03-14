Upstate New York Men Facing Drug Charges After Thruway Stop in Orange County

Local law enforcement making arrests at traffic stops has become quite common recently here in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police can add another tally to the board as they successfully apprehended another individual on narcotics charges while at a location along the NY State Thruway in Orange County.

Thruway Bust in Cornwall

Today's story if the bold font just above didn't give it away enough already, took place in the Orange County town of Cornwall. This interaction happened on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, when State Troopers of SP Tarrytown pulled over a black 2019 Honda CRV.

According to the press release, the incident began at approximately 10:47pm. State Troopers pulled the vehicle over for what was described as "vehicle and traffic violations".

Troopers began their investigation and identified the driver of the vehicle as 35-year old, Dershaun D. Nicholas of Troy, NY. Nichols was also traveling with a passenger, identified as 42-year old, Stephon Pierre of Slingerlands, NY.

After identifying the individuals, Troopers continued their investigation which included a search of the vehicle. It was during the search that Troopers found approximately 104 grams of crack cocaine located within the vehicle.

Arrest and Charges

After making the discovery of the illegal narcotics, both Nicholas and Pierre were placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Both men were officially charged two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, which is a class B felony.

Both men were then later arraigned in Newburgh City Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail. Each were remanded to the jail on $10,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond.

According to the press release, both Nicholas and Pierre are scheduled to be in Cornwall Town Court on Tuesday March 18, 2025 for a preliminary hearing.

