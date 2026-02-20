If you’ve ever wanted to step inside one of New York’s most chilling abandoned prisons after dark, this is your chance.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, paranormal investigators and thrill-seekers will take over the historic Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, NY for a six-hour overnight ghost hunt.

Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/Haunted Rooms Co. Ghost Tours Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/Haunted Rooms Co. Ghost Tours loading...

Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/Haunted Rooms Co. Ghost Tours Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/Haunted Rooms Co. Ghost Tours loading...

How to Explore an Abandoned Prison Overnight

Guests will have after-hours access from 8 p.m- 2 a.m. on March 28 (or FOUR other 2026 dates) to explore the facility’s most active areas, including abandoned corridors, former cottages, and the infirmary.

But don't worry- you won't be ghost-hunting alone. Professional equipment is provided, along with guided group vigils and opportunities for solo exploration for those brave enough to walk the halls alone.

Participants must be 18 or older, or 16 with a responsible adult.

Tickets are $129 and space is limited. Spots are expected to fill quickly.

What you get:

A full night of ghost hunting with the Haunted Rooms America team,

Group vigils and experiments, guided by our experienced team,

Use of our traditional and state-of-the-art paranormal equipment,

Free time to investigate at the end of the night,

Snacks and refreshments are provided at intervals throughout the night.

Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/ albertwisnerlibrary.org Mid-Orange Correctional Facility/ albertwisnerlibrary.org loading...

History of the Prison: is it haunted?

Decades of escapes, violence, tragedy, and reported unexplained activity have cemented its reputation as one of the most haunted locations in the Hudson Valley.

The property reportedly began as a colonial-era farm, later becoming one of America’s earliest in-patient substance abuse treatment centers. Then in 1932, it opened as the New York State Training School for Boys, a reform school for teenage boys, but that chapter closed in 1977.

On June 29, 1977 the first inmates arrived at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, a newly fenced medium-security prison. The once open campus was enclosed for the first time. New buildings were added. The tone shifted.

Starting with about 400 inmates, the population climbed to nearly 1,000 during the height of the 1980s war on drugs. Despite its reputation, the prison became known for community-connected programs. Inmates maintained local parks and historic cemeteries, operated a Corcraft carpentry shop that built materials for public projects, and even raised service dogs through the “Puppies Behind Bars” program.

In June 2011, the state announced the prison’s closure. By late summer, the facility was empty...just waiting for you to explore.