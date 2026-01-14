Authorities say they arrested in man in upstate New York, and have charged him with multiple crime, including; aggravated family offense. This follows a Monday night domestic dispute, where police say the suspect bit the victim after a physical altercation.

Experts, such as the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, note that while domestic disturbance calls are among the most common calls that law enforcement officers handle, they are also among the most dangerous.

A recent example was in late December, as troopers report that they responded to an area in the town of Beekmantown for a reported physical domestic incident. Authorities say they charged a 65-year-old New York state woman with three counts of criminal mischief, as the suspect is accused of using a piece of the broken pipe to damage a another person's vehicle.

New York State Police Arrest Man They Say Bit Victim

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 12, troopers charged a 38-year-old man from Mineville, in Essex County, with multiple offenses.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute Involving Axe

On January 12, at approximately 10:05 PM, troopers say they responded to an area in the town of Moriah for a reported domestic dispute.

An investigation determined that the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect bit the victim, causing a laceration.

As the victim attempted to leave the residence to contact law enforcement, the suspect allegedly damaged property. Troopers say that a further investigation revealed that a valid refrain-from order of protection was in effect, protecting the victim from the suspect.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was remanded to county jail on a pre-arraignment hold and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.