New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred early Friday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 95 northbound, near Exit 19, in the Village of Mamaroneck, according to offcials.

Troopers say, that at approximately 4:07 AM., the Thruway Statewide Operations Center received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95. Shortly thereafter, troopers say a head-on collision occurred at milepost marker 9.9 that involved a wrong-way passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

New York State Police Investigate Wrong-Way Crash in Lower Hudson Valley

New York State Police say that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2012 Honda CRV, operated by a 38-year-old man, was traveling the wrong way when it collided head-on with a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by 33-year-old Charles Adams Evers.

The wrong-way driver was entrapped in his vehicle and sustained serious injuries, including trauma to his arms, legs, and head, says the report. The man was extricated by emergency responders and transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Mr. Evers was uninjured and displayed no signs of impairment. Troopers say he voluntarily submitted to standardized field sobriety tests, which confirmed no criminality on his part.

The collision resulted in a full closure of all northbound lanes, and traffic was temporarily diverted. New York State Police say that the investigation remains ongoing.