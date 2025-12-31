Law enforcement on the state and local levels continue to increase patrols through the holidays, as more New Yorkers take to the roads and highways.

Statistically, the holidays are a time when more people gather together to celebrate, which could also mean an increase in alcohol consumption.

Alcohol's Effect on the Body

Lehigh Valley Live posted results using information from the the Prevention & Treatment Resource Press. One example they used, was if a 160 pound man were to register a BAC of 0.30, then they would have had to have consumed 11 drinks in one hour.

According to the McDonald Center at the University of Notre Dame, a BAC of 0.250 to 0.399% can lead to alcohol poisoning, and loss of consciousness. A BAC of 0.40% or higher could lead to onset of coma, or even possible death due to respiratory arrest.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Over Three And a Half Times BAC Limit

New York State police said in a press release that on December 24, at approximately 6:39 PM. troopers stopped a vehicle on a road in Guilderland, New York for a traffic violation.

See Also: New York State Police Arrest Man They Say Was Over 4X BAC Limit

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Schenectady. Troopers say that the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations.

She was transported for processing where she recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times over the state's legal limit. Trooper say that the woman was issued tickets, and is due back in court in January 2026.