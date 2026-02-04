We all know it's been FREEZING in New York for what seems like weeks now, and yes, New York winters are cold, but according to weather data, it hasn't been this cold for this long since 1961!

The Hudson Valley is experiencing a prolonged deep freeze with nine days of below-freezing temperatures as of February 4. The cold stretch is expected to last at least 12 consecutive days below freezing, with daytime highs stuck in the 20s and nighttime lows in the teens or single digits.

This period of bitter-cold temperatures is among the longest stretches in recent decades!

We Haven't Been This Cold, This Long, Since 1961

The last time the Hudson Valley temperatures were stuck below freezing was the winter of 1961, which holds the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in Poughkeepsie at -30 Degrees on January 21, 1961.

Though we haven't dipped that far into the negative temps, we are on course to rival the two-week stretch of below-freezing temperatures the valley saw in 1961. According to historical weather data, similar to the weather we've been experiencing, highs didn't make it out of the teens, several days in the 1961 cold snap.

Just like we're seeing now, in 1961 single digit and below zero temperatures were persistent and round the clock. In our current freezing stretch, temperatures drop to the single digits over night and struggle to the 20s during the daylight hours.

While 1961 remains the coldest on record, the current stretch is the closest modern comparison.

What is a Deep Freeze?

A "deep freeze” can be thought of like a cold snap, or a prolonged period of much colder-than-normal temperatures over a large region.

Extended sub-freezing temperatures;

Often hard freeze conditions (≤28 °F) for several days;

Temperature anomalies far below normal for the area;

Potential issuance of Extreme Cold Warnings or multiple Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings.

So yes, winters in New York are supposed to be cold — but not this cold for this long. With days on end stuck below freezing and nights regularly dropping into the single digits, the Hudson Valley is in the grip of a true deep freeze. While we haven’t matched the extreme lows of 1961, the duration and persistence of this cold put it in rare company.

In fact, you have to go back more than 60 years to find a stretch where the valley stayed frozen day after day like this. It’s a reminder that even in a modern climate, winter can still deliver conditions that feel straight out of the record books — and for now, the Hudson Valley remains locked in it.