The race for New York Governor is heating up, as current Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado announced his running mate Feb. 3.

This YouTube video is Delgado’s own announcement naming India Walton as his running mate in the 2026 New York gubernatorial Democratic primary.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher, and together we’re going to fight for a New York that works for everyone.”

“I’m proud to announce that India Walton will be joining me as my running mate in this race for Governor of New York — as the candidate for Lieutenant Governor,” Delgado says in the video. "India Walton is someone who has fought for working people, fought for affordable health care and housing, and stood up for everyday New Yorkers. We’re building a campaign that’s about dignity, about results, and about putting power back in the hands of the people.”

If Antonio Delgado and India Walton were elected, they would become the first Black governor and first Black lieutenant governor elected together in New York State history.

Who is India Walton?

India Walton is a Buffalo-based registered nurse, labor organizer, and community activist who rose to prominence after winning the 2021 Buffalo Democratic mayoral primary, according to The New York Times. Walton, a progressive challenger, built a grassroots campaign centered on affordable housing, healthcare access, and workers’ rights, ultimately defeating four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary before losing the general election to Brown’s write-in campaign.