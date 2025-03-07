New York State Police say they have arrested a man on multiple warrants. The suspect stands accused of cashing forged checks on multiple occasions over a period of over two years. The 43-year-old suspect has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, and three counts of grand larceny.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Cashing Forged Checks

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 24, troopers arrested a 43-year-old Schenectady man on multiple warrants.

New York State Police said that on August 8, 2022, troopers received a complaint from an Erie County resident reporting fraudulent bank account activity. Police say an investigation determined on the same day that the suspect reportedly possessed and attempted to cash a forged check at a financial institution in Halfmoon,.

Also, on the same day, troopers said that the man allegedly possessed and cashed a forged check at a financial institution in Troy, resulting in the theft of more than $1,000.

Troopers say that an additional complaint was received on August 23, 2022, from a Greene County resident reporting fraudulent Bank activity. This investigation determined that the suspect allegedly possessed and cashed two fraudulent checks on August 5, 2022.

Those checks were cashed at financial institutions in Mechanicville, and Clifton Park, resulting in the theft of more than $7,000, according to the press release.

Multiple arrest warrants were issued for the suspect as a result of this investigation. The man was taken into custody, and was processed on all charges.