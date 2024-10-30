A horror movie star took some time off scaring people on the big screen to visit one of the Hudson Valley's most popular Halloween attractions.

You know it's fall when Kevin McCurdy opens up his legendary Haunted Mansion at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, New York. For almost 50 years, the attraction has been scaring and delighting horror fans who make their annual trek through the spooky attraction.

Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion loading...

McCurdy and partner Holly Dillon operate Imaginart Studios, which transforms the wooded area of Wappingers Falls into a terrifying display every fall. This year's theme is Grim's Wonderland. Through the use of special effects, live performances and cleverly designed attractions, guests are transported into a spooky world "where screams come true."

Celebrity Visits Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion in Wappingers Falls, New York

This week, the star of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends surprised visitors to Kevin McCurdy's haunted Mansion. Horror fans were shocked to see Andi Matichak, who stars as Allison Nelson in the Halloween franchise alongside film icon, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Universal Pictures World Premiere Of "Halloween Ends" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

While Matichak also played the role of Meadow in Orange is the New Black and appeared in the ABC series 666 Park Avenue, she is most known for her work in the Halloween trilogy.

According to Kevin McCurdy's Haunted Mansion, Matichak had "a blast" visiting the Wappingers Falls attraction. A photo posted to the Haunted Mansion's official Facebook page shows the actress posing with Dillon and McCurdy.

The Haunted Mansion's last night of operation for the season will be on Saturday, November 2. After that, the attraction will shut down as it transforms into the Holiday Spirit Festival.

