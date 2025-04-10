3 Women Facing Narcotics Charges After Thruway Arrest in Rockland County

New York State Police continue to have great success, or luck...or whatever you want to call it, while patrolling the New York State Thruway. Over the last several months and even beyond that, State Police have successfully apprehended numerous individuals for possession of illegal narcotics and they had another one of these fateful encounters over the weekend.

Thruway Drug Drug Stop in Rockland

This recent incident took place this passed weekend on Saturday April 5, 2025 in Orangetown, part of Rockland County. Like in numerous previous cases, this one started out in similar fashion when State Troopers from SP Tarrytown spotted a vehcile traveling on the Thruway (I-87) in violation of New York State Vehicle Traffic Law.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the driver driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage, complied with the stop initiated by Troopers. Troopers then began their investigation, starting with identifying the vehicles occupants.

Three women total were in the vehicle at the time of the stop and Troopers successfully identified both passengers as 20-year old Gabrielle A. Wilson and 21-year old Halie Medina, both of the Bronx, NY. Troopers also identified the driver of the vehicle but there were some complications. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year old Gloriana F. Solomon of Jamaica.

The complications in identifying Solomon came from Troopers determining that she had provided a a false name. After identifying the three (3) women, Troopers then began a search of the vehicle.

That search proved fruitful as Troopers discovered that the three women were in possession of illegal narcotics. It was confirmed that the the illegal narcotics was approximately 36 grams of Methamphetamine.

Arrest and Charges

Following the discovery of the Methamphetamine, all three women were placed under arrest by State Troopers.

Each of the women were charged with the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance 2nd: Hallucinogen substance and Criminal Possession of a Controlled substance 3rd: Intent to sell. In addition, Solomon was charged with Criminal Impersonation, which is a misdemeanor, and issued traffic tickets.

Following the arrests, all three women were arraigned at the Town of Orangetown Court. After arraignment though, they were each released on their own recognizance. Each of the women was also given a return date to court which is set for 9:30am on April 15, 2025.

