Hollywood Icon Honored at Upstate New York Baseball Game

Before we get into all of that, Tony shared an amazing story that just happened this weekend just north of the Hudson Valley in Cooperstown. While Tony Danza was attending the 2024 Little League World Series in Cooperstown, New York, the crowd put on an impromptu display, honoring one of the actor's most iconic roles.

Tony explains,

My grandson was playing for the Batters... Conor, you won't believe this! This happened! So, the last game Saturday night, I was sitting in the bleachers. All of a sudden, 10 or 12 of the parents come out of the bleachers and stand on the field. I'm thinking, "What the hell are they doing?"

All of a sudden, they break into the "You Gotta Believe" Angels in the Outfield wave! They start doing the "You Gotta Believe" wave! And I come out, and I start doing it, and then the whole crowd started doing it! I wish I had a video, it was unbelievable!"