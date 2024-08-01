Hollywood Icon Honored at Upstate New York Baseball Game
We are shedding a spotlight on Hollywood icon Tony Danza. You know him from TV shows like Taxi and Who's the Boss?, movies like Angels in the Outfield and Don Jon, and Broadway musicals like The Producers and Honeymoon in Vegas. Today, we get to know more about his musical side. He is playing in Atlantic City at Resorts on August 16th with his show "Standards & Stories." He is also bringing his new show “Sinatra & Stories” to the Carlyle in NYC September 10th and runs through September 21st.
Tony Danza Honored at Little League World Series in Cooperstown, New York
Before we get into all of that, Tony shared an amazing story that just happened this weekend just north of the Hudson Valley in Cooperstown. While Tony Danza was attending the 2024 Little League World Series in Cooperstown, New York, the crowd put on an impromptu display, honoring one of the actor's most iconic roles.
Tony explains,
My grandson was playing for the Batters... Conor, you won't believe this! This happened! So, the last game Saturday night, I was sitting in the bleachers. All of a sudden, 10 or 12 of the parents come out of the bleachers and stand on the field. I'm thinking, "What the hell are they doing?"All of a sudden, they break into the "You Gotta Believe" Angels in the Outfield wave! They start doing the "You Gotta Believe" wave! And I come out, and I start doing it, and then the whole crowd started doing it! I wish I had a video, it was unbelievable!"
If it's been a while since you've watched Angels in the Outfield, and you're not exactly sure what the "You Gotta Believe" Wave looks like, then you need to check out this clip below:
I wish I were there to witness that in Cooperstown! What an amazing experience. Honestly, the few minutes I got talking with Tony were truly amazing and inspiring! You can listen to the full interview below, and you can get a sneak peak of his latest single "One Too Many" with Peter Cincotti here.
"Sinatra & Stories"
Tony Danza is set to open the Café Carlyle Fall 2024 Season with a brand-new show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories” beginning September 10 through September 21, 2024.
Danza has been actively touring with his hit live show, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” which debuted at Café Carlyle and enjoyed numerous sold out runs at the venue.
Now Danza returns to Café Carlyle to debut his new show, which pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with.
In this special engagement, Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics. The show promises to blend Danza’s captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America’s most iconic crooners.
The New York Times previously raved,
Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!” Broadway World highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they're timeless.” Scott Spears of WWGH Radio added, “The man has TRUE stage presence like we don’t see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.
Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who’s The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He has starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedyHoneymoon in Vegas. He earned an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on The Practice and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like Blue Bloods, Broad City, and And Just Like That.Danza’s recent acting credits include Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz, the Hulu original film Darby and the Dead, the Netflix series The Good Cop, There’s Johnny on Hulu, and the animated featureRumble for Paramount.
Tickets are available online via Tock—General Seating $150 per person / Premium Seating $200/ Bar Seating $110. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.
