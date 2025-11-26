Travel Alert: STOP-DWI Enforcement Stepped Up Across New York

Research shows that the Thanksgiving holiday, and the days leading in and out of it, are the most highly traveled days of the year. Not only for airports, statistics show that the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday following are among the top ones for congested roadways.

AAA recently released information that a record number of people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with nearly 82 million projected to travel at least 50 miles between November 25th and December 1st. These numbers show a significant increase from the 2024 holiday period statistics.

Here's Why You'll See More Law Enforcement on Hudson Valley Roads During Thanksgiving

Several counties across the Hudson Valley join statewide efforts to crackdown on impaired driving during these very busy travel days with a STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Crackdown as part of the High Visibility Enforcement initiative. Once again, travelers will see increased law enforcement across Hudson Valley roads as multiple law-enforcement agencies take part in a 'coordinated effort to stop impaired driving' during the holiday week.

In Dutchess County, the campaign runs from Wednesday November 26th through Sunday November 30th. Sullivan, Putnam, Orange and Ulster County campaigns are already underway, beginning November 22nd and running through Sunday November 30th.

Coordinated efforts across the Hudson Valley means that you will see an increased presence of officers on the roads to 'identify and stop motorists who endanger public safety.

2024 Thanksgiving Crackdown Statistics

New York State provided data from the 2024 Thanksgiving STOP-DWI Crackdown, indicating that during the 2024 period of 11/22-11/30, 4,349 speeding tickets were issued, 362 distracted driving tickets, 765 crashes were investigated and 178 DWI arrests reported.

Ahead of this year's holiday travel, Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino shared the following:

Let's all help make the roads safer this holiday season, and please make a safe plan for getting home. We thank the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who work year-round to keep our roads safe for all of us.

