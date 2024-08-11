Many New Yorkers Have an Unexpected ‘Killer’ in Their Backyard

In June, a deer in New York was saved just minutes from death in a New York neighborhood. Rescue workers said the tragedy could have been avoided all together if more attention was paid to items left unattended in the homeowner's backyard. Unfortunately, tragedy has nearly struck again.

From upstate New York to Long Island, many New Yorker residents find themselves sharing their property with a wide variety of animals, both wild and domestic. While some run-ins are inevitable, certain steps can be taken to lower the risks of serious encounters.

A deer trapped in a soccer net in a New York backyard A deer was minutes from death in a New York backyard after getting stuck in a piece of sports equipment (Strong Island Animal Rescue League via Facebook) loading...

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League recently shared a heart-pounding video of a rescue operation involving a buck in distress.

Young Deer Rescued on Long Island, NY

"Not all rescues are textbook", began the recent post (below). "[We received a] call early this morning about a buck that was severely tangled in a soccer net, the net had snapped and broken both of his antlers and was wrapped tightly around his face cutting off his airway".

The Danger of Backyard Nets Left Unattended in New York

The league also shared that the disaster could have been avoided if the net was not left unattended. The warning may seem unnecessary if the incident was isolated. Unfortunately, the "killer" backyard accessory nearly claimed another life, this time of a small kitten.

Kitten Found Trapped in Backyard Net in Wallkill, NY

Recently, a resident of Wallkill, NY shared a similar story. "We found [a] kitten wrapped my husband‘s baseball net in our backyard", she began. "We cut him out, but he [is currently hiding] under our shed.

While interactions with strange animals are inevitable in New York, residents always have a choice in how they react. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) always recommends contacting a licensed rescue organization (or the DEC themselves) if you witness an animal in distress.

