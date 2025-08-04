Is Pepsi Really Based in the Mid-Hudson Valley?

This weekend, a debate emerged that involved another potential claim to fame for our region.

The Hudson Valley is home to some amazing history... but does that include being the home base for one of the largest food and beverage companies in the entire world?

Pepsi's Ties to the Hudson Valley

PepsiCo, the multi-billion dollar company responsible for one of the world's most famous sodas, also owns brands including Gatorade, Quaker, and many more. It also has some very strong ties to the Hudson Valley?

Pepsi-Cola of the Hudson Valley in Newburgh, NY

Many Hudson Valley residents might be surprised to learn about Pepsi's headquarters tucked just feet away from the intersection of South Plank Rd and I-84 in Newburgh, NY (below). But does that mean the Mid-Hudson Valley is really host to such an enormous corporation?

Is Pepsi Headquartered in the Hudson Valley?

The answer, somewhat confusingly, is yes... and no. While the Mid-Hudson Valley has been part of Pepsi's story for nearly 100 years, there's one detail that helps explain the relationship between the company and the region.

Pepsi's History in the Hudson Valley

The history goes back to 1946, when Tom Tenney purchased a Pepsi franchise located in Ellenville, NY and relocated operations to Newburgh, NY. Although they have moved within the town since, the company, Pepsi-Cola Hudson Valley, still exists in Newburgh today.

The Difference Between PepsiCo and Pepsi-Cola of the Hudson Valley

While PepsiCo is the parent company, Pepsi-Cola of the Hudson Valley is a franchise branch, operating independently with its own locally-based leadership. Though the global PepsiCo isn't located in the Mid-Hudson Valley, it still does have its headquarters in the region.

For more than 50 years, PepsiCo has been headquartered in Purchase, NY in Westchester County... still technically making it a Hudson Valley-based company. Check out more local claims to fame below.

