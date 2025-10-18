The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently shared a big announcement: New York's latest rail trail project has been completed and now is open for residents to enjoy.

Rail trails are synonymous with the Hudson Valley and upstate New York. From the famous Rosendale trestle on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail (below) to the Hudson Valley Rail Trail that includes the longest pedestrian footbridge in the world, long-abandoned train tracks seem to make some of the best walking and biking paths in the state.

The Rosendale Trestle has been transformed into a pedestrian walkway and is part of the Wallkill Valley Rail Train (Google Maps) The Rosendale Trestle has been transformed into a pedestrian walkway and is part of the Wallkill Valley Rail Train (Google Maps) loading...

New Recreation Trails Completed in the Hudson Valley

It's been an exciting few years for local outdoor enthusiasts as more and more trails are built, connected, and opened to the public. While the recent trail opening in Warwick, NY in Orange County celebrated the completion of a beautiful 2-mile trail (below), the latest rail rail is considerably longer.

Town Of Warwick via Facebook Town Of Warwick via Facebook loading...

The Adirondack Rail Trail Is Now Open

Construction on the newest rail trail, which cuts a 34-mile path through the scenic Adirondacks, began in 2023. Called the Adirondack Rail Trail, a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony officially declared the project completed and open to the public (below).

Where Is the New Adirondack Rail Trail?

The Adirondack Rail Trail connects Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake communities, with many other stops in between for rail trail travelers. The trail map (below) shows available parking lots, nearby campgrounds, and more.

New York State DEC New York State DEC loading...

While rail trails are meant for casual exercise, New York State's famous mountain ranges make for some more challenging excursions. Check out some road trip-worthy hikes in the Hudson Valley and beyond below.

6 Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway If you're driving along I-90, you don't have to trudge dozens of miles out of your way to pick up a great hike in New York State. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips