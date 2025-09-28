Sleepovers At The Intrepid in New York City Are A Real Thing

Maybe because i'm a parent of a 10-year-old and she sometimes takes control of my phone to play games and watch videos like any tiny-(pre)teenager does, or it could be that my search history is so incredibly random, but sometimes I get the wildest ads and targeted posts while scrolling.

This one, though, felt like something I should pass along, because who knew that you can actually book a sleepover at this very famous National Historic Landmark that is a floating museum in NYC?

What's The Intrepid, You Say?

Perhaps you weren't paying attention back in school when they covered the USS Intrepid, but this aircraft carrier turned museum is a pretty big deal. The carrier itself was commissioned back in 1943, serving in the Pacific Theater of WWII and survived five Kamikaze attacks, as well as a torpedo strike. The Intrepid was then 'modernized,' and then went on to serve in the Cold War, Vietnam War, and as a NASA recovery vessel.

After being decommissioned in 1974, The Intrepid was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1986.

These days, there's an entire museum essentially built around the carrier that is dedicated to maritime and aerospace. With rotating exhibits and special events, the Intrepid Museum is branded as an experience where 'history meets innovation.' Visitors are treated to history, science and service, 'technological marvels,' military aircrafts like fighter jets, a spy plane, and a submarine.

Did you know that you can actually SLEEP at The Intrepid?

Spend The Night Aboard!

For kids ages five to 17, whether as a family outing or via organized youth groups (and of course their chaperones), The Intrepid offers an overnight stay aboard at the iconic museum to find out what it feels like to sleep on a carrier.

Included in the package (which can be booked here, via the Intrepid's website) is dinner, a snack, and breakfast. Flashlight guided tours of the flight deck, unlimited simulator rides, game room and VR experience, several activities, and special items like an Intrepid patch for each youth participant and a 60-day return pass for all who stay over for admission to the museum.

The hours of the stay are generally from 6:45pm until 8am during spring/summer/early fall, and 6:15pm until 8am from fall into early spring. 'Slumber' dates and additional details can be found here.

Would you ever consider a night aboard the legendary Intrepid?

