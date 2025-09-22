It's officially fall in the Hudson Valley, and that means residents are more likely than ever to come across a caterpillar with some very particular features.

While most of New York State has been hyper-focused on the invasive species like the spotted lantern fly and the spongy moth caterpillar, there are also some native species worthy of attention. While they shouldn't be destroyed like harmful pests invading the ecosystem, some are hiding a painful secret.

A woolly bear caterpillar (TSM Poughkeepsie) A woolly bear caterpillar (TSM Poughkeepsie) loading...

Caterpillars in New York State

If there was an award for the most beloved native caterpillar, that honor would most likely be bestowed upon the woolly bear (above). These soft creatures not only are said to predict future weather patterns (find out if that's really true here), they are also safe to handle (gently). That's not the case for a different native species.

Canva Canva loading...

The Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar in New York State

Though hickory tussock moth caterpillar looks just as fluffy as the woolly bear caterpillar, residents are warned that not all fuzzy creatures are created equal, as the long hairs on this particular caterpillar species' body is also used as a defense mechanism.

Canva Canva loading...

Dangers of the Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

The hairs on the hickory tussock moth caterpillar, experts shared, are barbed, and easily attach to the skin of anyone who comes in contact with the tiny creature. They can cause skin irritation, and inhaling or ingesting the hairs can lead to even more serious symptoms.

How to Treat Contact with Hickory Tussock Moth Caterpillar

Educators with the Penn State Extension shared the human contact with the hairs most commonly happens when handling either the caterpillar itself or the animal's cocoon, as the hairs are used as part of the construction process. Luckily, treatment is relatively easy.

Get our free mobile app

Hand washing after handling a hickory tussock moth caterpillar might avoid wash away all hairs before they imbed in the skin, and barbed hairs that do become attached can be removed with tweezers or even adhesive tape. Itching or rashes are common, but an allergic reaction should be immediately treated by a medical professional.

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young