VIDEO: ‘Ferocious Predator’ Babies Caught on Camera in New York

A timeless debate has once again been reignited after video was shared online of some of New York State's most elusive, and controversial, predators.

While the animals were called "shy" and "adorable little pest eaters" by park officials, many commenters had different experiences, labeling them "ferocious predators" who "will kill just to kill". Either way, the video was a rare chance to see them in action.

These elusive predators are one of the most controversial animals in New York (Letchworth State Park via Facebook) These elusive predators are one of the most controversial animals in New York (Letchworth State Park via Facebook) loading...

New York State's Hidden Wildlife

New York State is full of fascinating animals, and while residents see many of them in their day-to-day lives, there are several species that are rarely seen by humans. That includes the member of the weasel family that was recently spotted in Letchworth State Park.

Fisher and Their Babies Spotted in New York State Park

The babies in the video (below) are fishers, and as the park explained, the animal often gets a bad rap due to mistaken identities. Despite popular belief, for example, they don't scream in the middle of the night (that honor goes to foxes, listen to them here).

"Controversial" Fishers Spotted at Letchworth State Park

Despite the slew of comments alleging that fishers are overly-aggressive predators that will eat everything from small house pets to turkeys, Letchworth State Park had a different stance:

Locals know these guys are like foxes. Capable small predators, sure, so lock up your chickens at night, but they are adorable little pest eaters that are just fun to see in the woods, no danger to us

One of the benefits of living in New York is never knowing what incredible animal might be just around the corner. Check out another adorable sighting of a much-less feared animal below, and keep scrolling for a wild surprise on the SUNY New Paltz campus.

