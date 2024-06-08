5 Great Cartoons Set In NYC

The Simpsons aren't from NYC. But now that you're here, check out my list

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The REAL Ghostbusters (1986-1991)

As a spin-off of the iconic film "Ghostbusters," set in the same bustling city, "The REAL Ghostbusters" extends the legacy of the beloved franchise. Set against the backdrop of New York City's skyline, the show captures the essence of the metropolis. As the Ghostbusters traverse the city streets, from the bustling avenues to the tranquil parks, viewers glimpse NYC's energy. The portrayal of the city adds depth to the supernatural adventures, grounding them in an urban landscape. From the towering skyscrapers to the quaint brownstones of Brooklyn, every corner becomes a playground for whimsical ghostly encounters. Notably, Slimer, once an adversary, adds a dynamic to the team's dynamics as he becomes an ally in their exploits. The show's popularity spawned a range of amazing toys, allowing fans to bring the ghost-catching action into their own homes.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

Gargoyles (1994-1997)

In the shadows of New York City's towering structures, "Gargoyles" takes flight, guarding the city's secrets. From the rooftops of Manhattan to the hidden alleys of Brooklyn, the show paints a picture of diverse neighborhoods. Its gritty portrayal reflects the city's rich history and multiculturalism. As the gargoyles soar above the streets, they symbolize resilience in adversity, embodying NYC's spirit.

Get our free mobile app

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show (1989)

In bustling Brooklyn, Mario and Luigi embark on adventures to save the Mushroom Kingdom. From Brooklyn Heights to Bushwick, the show brings NYC's charm to life. Its antics and characters capture the city's spirit. Mario and Luigi battle Bowser's minions, becoming heroes in Brooklyn. The live-action segments with "Captain" Lou Albano and Danny Wells add whimsy, while guest stars sprinkle stardom.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

The Critic (1994-2001)

In the fast-paced world of NYC's media industry, Jay Sherman navigates the highs and lows of being a film critic. From the offices of his boss to the diners of Brooklyn, "The Critic" captures the city's culture. Its satire offers commentary on fame and fortune. As Jay grapples with the entertainment industry, he finds solace in the charm of NYC's neighborhoods.

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987-1996)

Beneath NYC's streets, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles emerge to defend their city. From Manhattan's alleys to Brooklyn's subways, the show showcases diverse landscapes. Its portrayal captures the city's energy, from graffiti murals to street vendors. As the turtles navigate, they embody NYC's resilience. Not only did the show capture hearts, but it also sparked a craze with its incredible line of toys, allowing fans to join in the turtles' adventures with action figures, vehicles, and playsets

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mike Mozart // Flickr loading...

.