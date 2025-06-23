LEGOLAND shocked many local residents when they announced plans to break ground in Goshen, NY. The Hudson Valley seemed too sleepy, too out-of-the-way to host such a massive theme park... but four years later, it seems like they made the right decision.

Unlike Disneyworld, which has broadened its appeal to attract people of all ages, LEGOLAND is seems more focused on their young customers. That being said, knowing just a few tips before your visit can make it just as exciting for adults.

Short-Lived Adult Nights at LEGOLAND New York

For a minute there, it seemed like LEGOLAND had plans to appeal to older audiences, with special "Adult Nights" in 2022 and 2023 (below). The night included a kid-free park experience as well as a complimentary beer. With no future dates on the schedule, however, grownups will have to get a little creative.

LEGOLAND New York Tip for Adults #1: They Have Booze

LEGOLAND might be family-friendly and kid-centric, but there are still places to grab wine or beer. Brickolini's Pizza and Pasta and Smokey's Brick-B-Que both offer adult beverages, and you can grab a Newburgh Brewing Company Built It Boss IPA at a refreshment stand near LEGO Castle.

LEGOLAND New York Tip for Adults #2: Adult Height Limits

While most rides have a minimum height requirement, there are select rides at LEGOLAND that some adults may have to sit out. The Dragon roller coaster, for example, has a height limit of 76 inches (6'4"), although it doesn't list it on their website.

LEGOLAND New York Tip for Adults #3: Don't Skip MINILAND

LEGOLAND had the right idea by centering their former adult nights around MINILAND, because the 1:20 scale models of New York City, Goshen, and more are fascinating (above). Expertly crafted and wildly imaginative, take the time to stroll through MINILAND instead of passing over it on the Skyflyer cable car.

LEGOLAND New York Tip for Adults #4: Be Prepared for the 4D Movies

In the LEGO CITY portion of the park, the Palace 4D Cinema is a fun break from the heat... but be warned: the shows are very immersive. The experience can include getting water shot in your face, foam (and additional water) falling from the ceiling, and more. Those with silk shirts and new perms (what is this, the 70s?) should sit this one out.

LEGOLAND New York Tip for Adults Honorable Mention: Keep Your Eyes Peeled

One of the best features of LEGOLAND is that there are so many details. Interactive features (some of them quite hidden) are everywhere, and combined with beer and wine, even a ride-hating Grinch of a parent can find something to love... just don't forget where you parked when you leave! (Last tip, the garbage cans at the end of each parking aisle are numbered).

